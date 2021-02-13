Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) (LON:MMIT) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 115.13 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.13 ($1.49). Approximately 23,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 267,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

The company has a market capitalization of £119.70 million and a P/E ratio of -22.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.70.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) Company Profile (LON:MMIT)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust PLC (MMIT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.