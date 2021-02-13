NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 14th total of 51,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other NetSol Technologies news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $31,291.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $35,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,300 shares of company stock worth $104,981 over the last three months. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 177,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,310. The company has a market cap of $61.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.93. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

