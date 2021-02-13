Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 0.5%

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €97.82 ($115.08) and last traded at €97.94 ($115.22). 292,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €98.40 ($115.76).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Zalando SE (ZAL.F) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €95.44 and its 200 day moving average is €82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.