Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

