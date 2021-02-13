341 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $361.05 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $361.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

