Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $90.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year sales of $361.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 18,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,179. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $843.71 million, a P/E ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.29.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

