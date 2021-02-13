Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

POSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Poshmark stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 620,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,071. Poshmark has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

