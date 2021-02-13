Lincoln National Corp Has $87.69 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $87,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,999. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

