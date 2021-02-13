Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $119.74. 3,005,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

