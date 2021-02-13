China Energy Recovery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGYV) Short Interest Up 317.6% in January

China Energy Recovery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGYV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 317.6% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CGYV remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,955. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. China Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

China Energy Recovery Company Profile

China Energy Recovery, Inc designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits.

