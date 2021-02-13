China Energy Recovery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGYV) Short Interest Up 317.6% in January

China Energy Recovery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGYV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 317.6% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CGYV remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,955. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. China Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
China Energy Recovery Company Profile
