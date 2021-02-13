Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 4,876,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,067,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock worth $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after buying an additional 493,067 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $4,251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 257,255 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inseego by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 160,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth about $2,085,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

