Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.30-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.36. Moody’s also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.30-10.70 EPS.

Shares of MCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.67. The stock had a trading volume of 910,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,031. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

