$12.20 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $12.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $24.10 million. XOMA posted sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,804.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $13.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $25.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $18.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover XOMA.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Perry purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,206.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,292. XOMA has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $429.53 million, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

