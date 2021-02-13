Aragon Price Hits $6.85 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $6.85 or 0.00014599 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $271.29 million and $92.68 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00064995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.60 or 0.01064944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00054599 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.09 or 0.05604096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026751 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. It was first traded on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.