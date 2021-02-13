LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 228,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 204,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 13.25.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 194.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

