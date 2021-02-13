LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Price Up 8.8%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares were up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 228,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 204,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 13.25.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.
LMP Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMPX)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. It buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
