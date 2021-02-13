$93.47 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report sales of $93.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.44 million to $100.39 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $87.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $365.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.67 million to $381.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $366.93 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCF shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 434,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

