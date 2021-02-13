Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. 1,565,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,421. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

