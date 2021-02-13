Alley Co LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC owned about 0.06% of Kimberly-Clark worth $26,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 25,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,349. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.