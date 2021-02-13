Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $556.52. 2,197,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $531.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

