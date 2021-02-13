RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $6.64 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $394.18. 1,945,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,085. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.