Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys Shares of 180 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.64 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $179.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

