Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 13,863 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,863 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,784,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,604,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.