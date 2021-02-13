$37.85 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce sales of $37.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.70 million. Innovative Industrial Properties posted sales of $17.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $116.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $180.35 million, with estimates ranging from $141.40 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,055. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.96. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $218.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 151.68%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

