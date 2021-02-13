Brokerages Anticipate Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Shares of SNSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 475,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,232. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.