Brokerages Anticipate Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Shares of SNSS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 475,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,232. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $11.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

