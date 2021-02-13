$131.05 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $131.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.68 million. Switch posted sales of $120.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year sales of $514.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $512.80 million to $516.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $571.12 million, with estimates ranging from $562.40 million to $577.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,592 over the last 90 days. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 1,595,592 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after buying an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Switch by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,110. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86 and a beta of 0.72.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.