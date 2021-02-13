Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of QSR opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 16,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $957,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

