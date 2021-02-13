1,965 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,965 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

