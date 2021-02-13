Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after buying an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after buying an additional 897,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $998,219,000 after purchasing an additional 832,767 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

INTC stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

