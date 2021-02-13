Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.91. 3,557,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,180. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock worth $5,546,724. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

