Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.90. 592,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,011. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $218.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day moving average is $175.92.

