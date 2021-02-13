iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,751. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

