RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Trading Down 5.1%

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.75. 24,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 284,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KUT. Cormark increased their target price on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Pi Financial set a C$0.85 target price on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$60.70 million and a P/E ratio of 30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

