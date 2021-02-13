FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, an increase of 298.5% from the January 14th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other FAST Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $4,785,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,208 shares of company stock worth $5,313,861. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FST. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,662,000.

FAST Acquisition stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 721,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.64. FAST Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

