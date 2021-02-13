Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Shares Down 9.5%

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Approximately 2,015,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,892,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

Get Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Taylor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company intends to mine for minerals, including ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.