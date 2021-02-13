Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.44. 81,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 101,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03. The firm has a market cap of C$224.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

