$3.20 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report $3.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 527.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 329,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,609. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $659.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

