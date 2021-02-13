$3.20 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report $3.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $5.50 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $510,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 527.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 325,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 854,333 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 329,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,609. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $659.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.