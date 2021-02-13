Summitry LLC Sells 511 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summitry LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 3.1% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $42,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,305,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BLK traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $722.98. 862,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,929. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $728.51 and its 200-day moving average is $648.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

