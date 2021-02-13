Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. 134,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

