$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. The Joint reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.
On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Joint.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JYNT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.27.
The Joint Company Profile
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.
