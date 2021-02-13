$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. The Joint reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JYNT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.