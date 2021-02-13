ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Shares Down 5.1%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $8.21. 2,251,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,737,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.42 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.