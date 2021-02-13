Krios Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $618.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Krios has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00025140 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

