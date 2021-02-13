ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Down 13%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price traded down 13% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.09. 576,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 306,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $66.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ION Geophysical during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

