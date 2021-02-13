Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 148.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.67 and its 200-day moving average is $240.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

