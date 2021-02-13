Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,377 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,000,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,919,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,044,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,895,587 shares of company stock worth $239,855,258.

LMND stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.93. 2,307,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

