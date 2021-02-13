Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,514 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast stock remained flat at $$53.23 on Friday. 10,113,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,952,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

