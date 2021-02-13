Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.79. 8,802,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.94 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.