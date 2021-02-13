RWM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,508 iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 4,332,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,886. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02.

