Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.86 million.Advanced Energy Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 328,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.