Semux Market Capitalization Tops $155,626.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Semux has a total market capitalization of $155,626.00 and $2,660.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 59.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00010997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011936 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001369 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

