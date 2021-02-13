McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.2% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PEP traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,468. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

